Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APC. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.