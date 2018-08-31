Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,303 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in athenahealth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in athenahealth by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth in the second quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in athenahealth by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth in the second quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. athenahealth, Inc has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded athenahealth from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $150.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.55.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

