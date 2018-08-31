Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,712,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,911 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,953,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,142,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,572,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

