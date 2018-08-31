Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

