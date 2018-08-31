Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Osisko gold royalties reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko gold royalties.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Osisko gold royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 265,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko gold royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.