Ostrum Asset Management Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.