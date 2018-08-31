Oyster (PRL) Price Reaches $0.0752

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Oyster has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Oyster token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BitForex, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Oyster has a market cap of $6.39 million and $147,202.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oyster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00282430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00153909 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035394 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Oyster Token Profile

Oyster launched on October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. The official message board for Oyster is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL. The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oyster is oysterprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Oyster

Oyster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, IDEX, BitForex, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oyster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oyster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.