Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a payout ratio of 293.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 427.3%.

Shares of ROYT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

