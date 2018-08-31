PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stake Boosted by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,765 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 6.4% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,334,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 130,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,071. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.