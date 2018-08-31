Pandora Media Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (P)

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 61,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,913 call options.

Shares of P stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.63. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on P. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 36,577 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $298,468.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $806,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,890 shares of company stock worth $1,461,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 19.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 361,462 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 233.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 468,987 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 188.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,484 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 46.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

