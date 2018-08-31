Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 4,271.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.87%. analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

