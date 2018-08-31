Paragon Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Paragon has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $65,059.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00287288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00154872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035365 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,595 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

