Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) VP William R. Bowman Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,525. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $267,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

