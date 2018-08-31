Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,920,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,566,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,358 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,166,000 after acquiring an additional 773,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,078,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $70,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,033,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,280,723.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,773,328 shares of company stock worth $78,620,280. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

