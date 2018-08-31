Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 9,921 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

