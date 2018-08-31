Patientory Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN and Bittrex. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $367,081.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00287288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00154872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035365 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

