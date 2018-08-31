Patterson Companies (PDCO) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.32.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 747,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,813,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,934,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 918,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,295,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 845,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.