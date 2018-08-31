Patterson Companies (PDCO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

