PayCoin (XPY) Price Reaches $0.0173

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market cap of $206,844.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00110067 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,939,759 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

