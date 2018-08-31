Payden & Rygel Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 300.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock worth $1,084,282,880. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

