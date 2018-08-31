Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Insider Daniel H. Schulman Sells 26,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.33. 4,873,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,683. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,330 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,674,000 after buying an additional 396,410 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $832,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,089,000 after buying an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

