PC Tel (PCTI) & Aviat Networks (AVNW) Head-To-Head Review

PC Tel (NASDAQ: AVNW) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get PC Tel alerts:

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Aviat Networks does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of PC Tel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC Tel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 2.35% 1.41% 1.22% Aviat Networks 0.76% 6.60% 2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PC Tel and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Tel currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given PC Tel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PC Tel is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Risk and Volatility

PC Tel has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PC Tel and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 0.87 $3.82 million $0.10 43.60 Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.39 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

PC Tel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aviat Networks.

Summary

PC Tel beats Aviat Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.