Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $19.93 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,631,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

