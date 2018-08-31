Peter Pelham Sells 1,672 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Pelham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

