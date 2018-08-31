Petrofac (PFC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 800 ($10.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 650 ($8.38).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 700 ($9.03) to GBX 821 ($10.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 550 ($7.09) to GBX 600 ($7.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($5.93) to GBX 570 ($7.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.96) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 689.50 ($8.89).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of PFC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 655.60 ($8.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.20 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941 ($12.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £4,993.56 ($6,441.64).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.