Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Decreased by TNB Financial

TNB Financial decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. TNB Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,926,000 after acquiring an additional 438,040 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morningstar set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

