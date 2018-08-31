Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $67.24 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

