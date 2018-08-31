Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 5,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 5,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 5,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 90,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $455,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 29,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Opko Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Opko Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

