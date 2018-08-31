Pico (PICO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pico earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7187503562174 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Pico stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Pico has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

In other Pico news, Director Gregory Bylinsky purchased 31,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $362,716.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

