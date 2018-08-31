Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Holdings Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,120 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 264.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,793,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

