Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.16% of ArcBest worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 41.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 123.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ARCB opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.86 million. analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

