Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.61 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after acquiring an additional 938,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,138,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after acquiring an additional 917,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

