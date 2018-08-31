Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,817 Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Regenxbio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

In other Regenxbio news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $499,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,163,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,815 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.