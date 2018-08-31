Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $567,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. North purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.91 per share, with a total value of $99,769.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,491.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,180 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

