PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,338 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PF. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,509,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,300,000 after acquiring an additional 509,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

PF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

