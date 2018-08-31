PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Shares Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 1,924.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,761 shares during the quarter. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock accounts for 3.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock worth $113,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CL King lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

