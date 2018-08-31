Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 67,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,131. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

