Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Headlines about Pioneer Power Solutions (NYSE:PPSI) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Power Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4220544447495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PPSI stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments.

