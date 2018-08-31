Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,015 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,486 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $533,182.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,970.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,490 shares of company stock valued at $139,949,925 over the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

