Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $121,572,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

