PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $131.67 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

