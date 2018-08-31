Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celcuity (CELC) Share Price

Headlines about Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celcuity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4918123395887 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Celcuity stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

