PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1,051.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 19.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

