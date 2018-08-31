PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

