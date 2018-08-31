PRASM (PSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $222,939.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PRASM has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $222,939.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRASM has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000538 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PRASM (PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

