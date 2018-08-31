Precocity Capital LP Invests $10.30 Million in Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Stock

Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. Resolute Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Precocity Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Precocity Capital LP owned about 1.42% of Resolute Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth about $907,000.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of REN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.58. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of 541.58 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08. Resolute Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,328 shares of company stock valued at $107,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.