Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,565,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 752,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 17.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,177,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 752,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 461,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 621.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,528,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.62 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Santander lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

