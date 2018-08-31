Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.05 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

