Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0339 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and $151,140.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004575 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020690 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00283713 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004525 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

