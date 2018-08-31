Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $443,790.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,268.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

